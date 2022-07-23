Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth $261,886,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,440,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $300.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $408.40. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of -219.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 1,511,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,012,895.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $7,201,680. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HubSpot from $539.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $617.00 to $444.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $577.72.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

