Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ladder Capital worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

LADR opened at $11.19 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 104.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.47.

Ladder Capital Increases Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 146.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.