Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 64.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.7% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MSM opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.74.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 4,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $368,550.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 72,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,315.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.