Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,456 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,456 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley reduced their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

PMT opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $20.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

