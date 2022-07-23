Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 70,348 Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the first quarter valued at $106,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLPX opened at $17.38 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their target price on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Olaplex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.92.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

