Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,070 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.37 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $48.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,937.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.