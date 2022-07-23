Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 199,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 146,882 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 285,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,692,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 69,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,070 shares of company stock worth $372,727 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

