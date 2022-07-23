Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth $593,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $2,077,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.4 %

FirstCash stock opened at $67.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.72. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 1-year low of $58.30 and a 1-year high of $97.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.04 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.