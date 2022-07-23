Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in LCI Industries by 869.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 514.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners began coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Transactions at LCI Industries

LCI Industries Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $129.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.40. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.32 and a one year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.10%.

LCI Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.





