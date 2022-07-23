Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE R opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.17.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

