Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 39,633 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,633 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CKW Financial Group increased its position in FOX by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in FOX by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 50.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of FOX by 8,821.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of FOX in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut FOX to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

FOX Profile



Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.



