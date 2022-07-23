Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,265 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 918,466 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,458,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,216,000 after buying an additional 898,528 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,980.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 846,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,946,000 after buying an additional 806,216 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,961,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,883,000 after buying an additional 475,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 165.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 457,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after buying an additional 285,046 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

PEB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Shares of PEB opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.40%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

