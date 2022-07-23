Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,650 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 72,450 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 52,644 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 16,589 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,550,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $27,838,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after buying an additional 73,511 shares during the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.75 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.21.

Shares of AAL opened at $13.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

