Noble Rock Acquisition (NASDAQ:NRAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 207 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Noble Rock Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Institutional Trading of Noble Rock Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 204,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,304,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,663,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Noble Rock Acquisition by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 17,335 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Noble Rock Acquisition Company Profile

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

