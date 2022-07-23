Nomura Upgrades Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Neutral

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $12.40 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.28% from the stock’s current price.

F has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 378,332 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 263,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.