Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.50. Northern Graphite shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 50,958 shares trading hands.

Northern Graphite Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$59.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57.

Northern Graphite Company Profile

Northern Graphite Corporation explores for and develops graphite properties in Canada. The company's principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares; and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares.

