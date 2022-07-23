Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) PT Lowered to $99.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $106.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

NTRS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $97.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $89.68 and a 1 year high of $135.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average is $110.36.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

