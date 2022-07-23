Northgate (LON:NTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $250.00

Northgate plc (LON:NTG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 250 ($2.99) and traded as high as GBX 255.50 ($3.05). Northgate shares last traded at GBX 250 ($2.99), with a volume of 1,360,234 shares changing hands.
Northgate Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £333.08 million and a P/E ratio of 7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 250 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 250.
Northgate Company Profile
Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle hire services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; supplies other related goods and services; and offers fleet management services. The company operates a fleet of 52,900 vehicles in the United Kingdom; and a fleet of 48,000 vehicles in Spain.
