NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NovaGold Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NovaGold Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Shares of NG stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.65. NovaGold Resources has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 404,260 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 305,465 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 12,506,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,676,000 after purchasing an additional 735,617 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,592,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,523,000 after purchasing an additional 77,478 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after purchasing an additional 854,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

