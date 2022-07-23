Numinus Wellness (OTCMKTS:LKYSF) Trading Down 0.1%

Numinus Wellness Inc (OTCMKTS:LKYSF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.21. 43,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 522,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37.

Numinus Wellness, Inc operates as a Canadian health care company empowering healing and wellness through the development and delivery of safe, evidence-based psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental illness, substance abuse and trauma. The Numinus model comprises psychedelic production, clinical research and clinical care, with a Health Canada-licenced research facility, seasoned medical team and growing network of clinics.

