Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) PT Lowered to C$100.00

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by National Bankshares from C$130.00 to C$100.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$83.44.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Stock Performance

Shares of NVEI opened at C$45.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$52.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$68.73. Nuvei has a 12 month low of C$38.38 and a 12 month high of C$180.00. The firm has a market cap of C$6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.