Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.90.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $68.96 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.