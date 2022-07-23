Orion Acquisition (NASDAQ:OHPA) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 7,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 53,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Acquisition by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

