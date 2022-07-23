Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives $772.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $772.50.

DNNGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 590.00 to 610.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.11. Ørsted A/S has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $55.47.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

