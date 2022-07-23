Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) PT Lowered to C$10.25

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$10.25 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Osisko Development Stock Performance

NYSE ODV opened at 4.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 5.54. Osisko Development has a 52 week low of 4.05 and a 52 week high of 16.20.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

