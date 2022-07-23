Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 63.00% from the company’s current price.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.75 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

Shares of TSE OR opened at C$12.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.23 and a 52 week high of C$18.59.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$59.40 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$392,151.55.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

