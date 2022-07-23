Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) PT Lowered to C$4.00

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Osisko Mining Price Performance
OTCMKTS:OBNNF opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.
Osisko Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Osisko Mining (OBNNF)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.