Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) and Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) and Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.4% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Capitol Federal Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitol Federal Financial 29.42% 6.61% 0.84% Ottawa Bancorp 20.74% N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitol Federal Financial $286.27 million 4.54 $76.08 million $0.59 15.86 Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.42 $2.90 million $1.16 11.90

This table compares Capitol Federal Financial and Ottawa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Capitol Federal Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Ottawa Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capitol Federal Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Capitol Federal Financial has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capitol Federal Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Capitol Federal Financial pays out 57.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and Ottawa Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitol Federal Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Capitol Federal Financial beats Ottawa Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitol Federal Financial

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one- to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which include home equity, loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, vehicle loans, and loans secured by saving deposits. In addition, the company offers mobile, telephone, and online banking services, as well as bill payment services; operates a call center; and invests in various securities. It operates a network of 54 branches, including 45 traditional branches and nine in-store branches located in nine counties throughout Kansas and two counties in Missouri. The company serves the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia, and Salina, Kansas, and a portion of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, Kansas.

About Ottawa Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, gift and travel cards, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.