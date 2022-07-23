Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Shares Down 0.2%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24. Approximately 550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 2,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.28.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

