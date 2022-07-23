Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $80.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of PCRX stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,804 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3,737.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,924 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $5,714,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000.
Pacira BioSciences Company Profile
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
