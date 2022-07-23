Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $80.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PCRX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of PCRX stock opened at $55.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.98. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,387.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 17,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $1,077,148.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,472.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,804 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 3,737.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,924 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,962 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $5,714,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

