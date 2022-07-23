Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $510.71

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 510.71 ($6.11) and traded as high as GBX 522.50 ($6.25). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 516 ($6.17), with a volume of 166,723 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAG shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 630 ($7.53) to GBX 650 ($7.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 489.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 510.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 661.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.46%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington acquired 3,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 496 ($5.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,545.44 ($22,170.28).

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

