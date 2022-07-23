Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Incyte by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $61.91 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.02.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

