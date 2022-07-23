Parallel Advisors LLC Has $58,000 Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hubbell from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $188.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $145,103.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744 shares in the company, valued at $337,865.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $193.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.00. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

