Parallel Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,523.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.69.

Shares of KIM opened at $21.45 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

