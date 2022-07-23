Parallel Advisors LLC Has $62,000 Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,053 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,022,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $23,737,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,443,000 after buying an additional 439,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.