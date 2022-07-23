Parallel Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 211,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $33.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.89.

