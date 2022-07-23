Parallel Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $10,677,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,275,000 after buying an additional 300,375 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 721,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,846,000 after buying an additional 269,942 shares during the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth $6,528,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,761,000 after buying an additional 238,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $455,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $89,266.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,267 shares in the company, valued at $267,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

NYSE:MUR opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 2.60. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $45.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

