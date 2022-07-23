Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $568,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,070,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,390,689.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,513,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of PTC stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.55 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.61.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.38.

About PTC

(Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.