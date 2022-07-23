Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 18 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,179,000 after acquiring an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,653 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 408.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Cable One by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 182,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO opened at $1,435.31 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,049.81 and a 12-month high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,278.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,388.47.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $26.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.03 by $14.82. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.97 million. Cable One had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 67.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,326.00 to $1,896.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,866.00.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, with a total value of $62,898.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,310.00, for a total value of $492,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

