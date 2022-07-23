Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,823 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in PPL by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PPL by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPL. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

Insider Transactions at PPL

PPL Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

