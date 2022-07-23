Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 612 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

LVS opened at $38.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 45.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.