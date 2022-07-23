Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 754 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in First Financial in the first quarter worth $207,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter worth $519,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THFF. StockNews.com raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Financial stock opened at $44.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average is $44.50. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $47.10.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.83%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

