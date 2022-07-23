Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,220 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,291 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Shares of BA stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.73. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.36. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $241.15.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

