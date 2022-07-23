Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,726 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 1.04. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.71%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $962,333. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

