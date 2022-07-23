Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,028,900 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Several research firms have commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $60.10 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.19 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.47.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.05%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

