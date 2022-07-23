Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,895 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in FOX by 3.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in FOX by 25.1% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 281,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after acquiring an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in FOX by 37.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 320,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on FOX in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded FOX to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

