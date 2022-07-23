Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 364 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $68.41 and a 52-week high of $124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224 in the last three months. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

