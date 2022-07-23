Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 563 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,718,478 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,468,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,260,000 after buying an additional 33,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equifax by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,934,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,804,000 after buying an additional 77,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equifax by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,215,000 after buying an additional 1,768,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Equifax by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,562,000 after buying an additional 536,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Equifax from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.29.

EFX opened at $200.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

