Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 665 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $545,022,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $338,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $317,360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $161,971,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $775,327,000 after buying an additional 1,269,115 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aptiv Price Performance

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total transaction of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,519,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE APTV opened at $97.63 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.06 and its 200-day moving average is $114.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

