Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after acquiring an additional 255,566 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $698,826,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $68.19 on Friday. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.89, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is -6.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

